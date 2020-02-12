weather

AccuWeather: Brisk and cold

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be brisk and cold with more clouds and temperatures hovering in the mid 30s.

Saturday
Brisk and chilly. High of 35.

Sunday
Stays chilly with a high of 38.

Monday
Near normal. High of 46.

Tuesday
Milder mix with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Trending warmer. High of 60.

Thursday
First shower threat. High of 62.

Friday
Clouds & sun with a high of 57.

