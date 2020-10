AccuWeather: Brisk and cool

EMBED >More News Videos The showers clear out Saturday but you're going to have to bundle up for brisk and cool weather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers will clear out Saturday and make way for a brisk and brighter day with temperatures approaching 60.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Brisk and brighter. High of 59.Sun & Cirrus with a high of 63.Shower north and west? High of 66.Clouds and sun with a high of 67.70s inland. High of 68.Stays warm with a high of 70.Breezy and mild with a high of 72.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app