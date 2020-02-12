weather

AccuWeather: Brisk and cool

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers will clear out Saturday and make way for a brisk and brighter day with temperatures approaching 60.
EMBED More News Videos

The showers clear out Saturday but you're going to have to bundle up for brisk and cool weather.


RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Saturday
Brisk and brighter. High of 59.

Sunday
Sun & Cirrus with a high of 63.

Monday
Shower north and west? High of 66.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 67.

Wednesday
70s inland. High of 68.

Thursday
Stays warm with a high of 70.

Friday
Breezy and mild with a high of 72.

