NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be brisk as a storm moves offshore causing chilly wind with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Saturday
Brisk blend with a high of 37.
Sunday
Calmer sun. High of 40.
Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 40.
Tuesday
Rain or snow shower. High of 42.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 40.
Thursday
Milder mix. High of 48.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 45.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Brisk blend
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News