AccuWeather: Brisk blend

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be brisk as a storm moves offshore causing chilly wind with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.




Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Saturday
Brisk blend with a high of 37.

Sunday
Calmer sun. High of 40.

Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 40.

Tuesday
Rain or snow shower. High of 42.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 40.

Thursday
Milder mix. High of 48.

Friday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 45.

