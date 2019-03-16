Weather

AccuWeather: Brisk weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteoroglost Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will be brisk on Sunday for the start of the United NYC Half.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Sunday
Brisk and chilly with a high near 44.
Monday
Very chilly with a high near 44.

Tuesday
Sunny, but chilly with a high near 46.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high near 50.

Thursday
Partly sunny and milder with a high near 55.

Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high near 56.

Saturday

Sun and clouds with a high near 52.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Man hailed as hero for attacking New Zealand mosque gunman
Irish pride on display at the NYC St Patrick's Parade
Powerball jackpot climbs to $495 million for tonight's drawing
Grand opening: NYC's $25 billion Hudson Yards opens to public
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
Show More
MTA announces St. Patrick's Day service changes, alcohol ban
Customers dive for cover while man stabbed in Brooklyn bodega
Florida school massacre suspect said he heard 'demons'
4 sought for beating, robbing man on street in Brooklyn
Mom rescues daughter after moose crashes through window
More TOP STORIES News