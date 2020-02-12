AccuWeather: Brisk with a chance of a spot shower

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be brisk with a chance of a spot shower.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Brisk and cool with a high of 50.
Friday
Afternoon shower with a high of 50.
Saturday
Early rain with a high of 50.
Sunday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 60.
Monday
Shore showers with a high of 57.
Tuesday
Late shower with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Breezy blend with a high of 58.
