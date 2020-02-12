weather

AccuWeather: Brisk with a chance of a spot shower

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be brisk with a chance of a spot shower.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Brisk and cool with a high of 50.

Friday
Afternoon shower with a high of 50.

Saturday
Early rain with a high of 50.

Sunday

Better half of the weekend with a high of 60.

Monday
Shore showers with a high of 57.

Tuesday
Late shower with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Breezy blend with a high of 58.



