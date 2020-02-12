AccuWeather: Calmer sunshine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with highs once again in the mid-60s before a chance of rain on Friday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 66.
Friday
Late shower with a high of 70.
Saturday
Trending wetter with a high of 70.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 68.
Monday
Cloudy Memorial Day with a high of 70.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 70.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 74.
