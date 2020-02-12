weather

AccuWeather: Calmer sunshine

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with highs once again in the mid-60s before a chance of rain on Friday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 66.

Friday
Late shower with a high of 70.

Saturday
Trending wetter with a high of 70.

Sunday

Clouds and sun with a high of 68.

Monday
Cloudy Memorial Day with a high of 70.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 70.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 74.



