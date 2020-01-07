AccuWeather: Chance of rain-snow mix Tuesday night

Weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sun changes to clouds on Tuesday before a touch of wet snow and rain hits later tonight, after the evening commute.

We are not anticipating any accumulation in the city where temperatures will remain above freezing.

The best chance of some accumulation is south and east of New York City where the snow could last deeper into the night while temperatures drop close to freezing.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Tuesday
Evening snow/mix with a high of 43.



Wednesday
Blustery blend with a high of 41.

Thursday
Cold but calmer with a high of 34.

Friday
Cloudier and milder with a high of 51.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 61.

Sunday
More rain possible with a high of 58.

Monday
Cooler blend with a high of 45.

