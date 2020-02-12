AccuWeather: Chance of scattered storms

Thursday will be drier, but the chance for some late storms remains.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Late storm with a high of 85.
Friday
Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 85.
Saturday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.
Sunday
Less humid with a high of 78.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 78.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 79.
Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 83.
