AccuWeather: Chance of showers and thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the Tri-State area Friday night into Saturday morning.Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.A tornado watch was issued for Dutchess and Ulster Counties earlier in the evening but has expired.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Gorgeous day with a high of 76.Cooler clouds with a high of 64.cool showers with a high of 61.Breezy and rainy with a high of 62.Stays showery with a high of 60.Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 68.Showers and thunderstorms possible with a high of 72.