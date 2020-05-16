AccuWeather: Chance of showers and thunderstorms

Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.
A tornado watch was issued for Dutchess and Ulster Counties earlier in the evening but has expired.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Gorgeous day with a high of 76.
Sunday
Cooler clouds with a high of 64.
Monday
cool showers with a high of 61.
Tuesday
Breezy and rainy with a high of 62.
Wednesday
Stays showery with a high of 60.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 68.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms possible with a high of 72.
