AccuWeather: Chance of showers and thunderstorms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the Tri-State area Friday night into Saturday morning.

Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

A tornado watch was issued for Dutchess and Ulster Counties earlier in the evening but has expired.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Gorgeous day with a high of 76.

Sunday
Cooler clouds with a high of 64.

Monday
cool showers with a high of 61.

Tuesday
Breezy and rainy with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Stays showery with a high of 60.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 68.

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms possible with a high of 72.



Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

More TOP STORIES News