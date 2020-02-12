AccuWeather: Chance of showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a chance of showers on Thursday as humidity returns to the area.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Clouds to sun with a high of 79.
Friday
Humidity returns with a high of 82.
Saturday
Afternoon thunderstorm threat with a high of 83 as summer officially begins.
Sunday
Stray afternoon shower with a high of 84.
Monday
Steamy afternoon storms with a high of 86.
Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 89.
Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 87.
