AccuWeather: Chance of showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a chance of showers on Thursday as humidity returns to the area.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Clouds to sun with a high of 79.

Friday
Humidity returns with a high of 82.

Saturday

Afternoon thunderstorm threat with a high of 83 as summer officially begins.

Sunday
Stray afternoon shower with a high of 84.

Monday
Steamy afternoon storms with a high of 86.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 89.

Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 87.



