Weather

AccuWeather: Chance of stronger, widespread storms Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday brings the chance of stronger, more widespread storms, before a much cooler air mass arrives on Monday.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Sunday

Gusty PM thunderstorm with a high of 79.




Monday
Windy and cooler with a high of 67.



RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast



Tuesday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 70.


Wednesday
Warmer blend with a high of 78.



Thursday
Thunder threat with a high of 80.
Friday
Partly sunny and humid with a high of 78.

Saturday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 77.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child suffers from serious leg injury after being hit by ambulance in East Harlem
Former Jet Muhammad Wilkerson arrested for DWI
2 injured in Jersey Shore hit-and-run after bar fight, witnesses say
Building partially collapses in the Bronx
Video shows emergency landing on NJ beach
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed in shooting at municipal center
Show More
Virginia Beach shooting suspect worked for city for 15 years
Pride Month 2019 marks Stonewall's 50th anniversary
Crooks are running a new Social Security scam to get your money
Baffling break-in: Was Wi-Fi to home security system jammed?
Attackers accused of beating man at 7-Eleven in Queens
More TOP STORIES News