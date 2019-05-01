Weather

AccuWeather: Chilly and damp

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a misty start to May with cooler temperatures in the 50s for the majority of the Tri-State area.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
May mist with a high of 56.

Thursday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high near 71.
Friday
More rain with a high near 63.

Saturday
Finally dry, with a high near 68.

Sunday
Morning showers with a high near 61.

Monday
Stray shower possible with a high near 67.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high near 67.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
