AccuWeather: Chilly and rainy Friday

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a raw and rainy day in the New York area Friday with the rain getting steadier during the afternoon and evening hours, before the weather turns more pleasant for the weekend.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Rain, mainly after 1pm, with a high near 43.

Saturday

Rather mild and clearing, and much milder with a high near 68.

Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high near 65.

Monday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 62.

Tuesday
Warm and clearing with a high near 71.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 58.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 55.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
