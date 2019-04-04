NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a raw and rainy day in the New York area Friday with the rain getting steadier during the afternoon and evening hours, before the weather turns more pleasant for the weekend.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Rain, mainly after 1pm, with a high near 43.
Saturday
Rather mild and clearing, and much milder with a high near 68.
Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high near 65.
Monday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 62.
Tuesday
Warm and clearing with a high near 71.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 58.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 55.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Chilly and rainy Friday
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News