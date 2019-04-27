NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday there will be a chilly breeze with a chance of rain.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Chilly breeze with a high near 56.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high near 60.
Tuesday
Mild with a few showers. Highs will be near 66.
Wednesday
May showers with a high near 64.
Thursday
Still damp with some sun - highs near 60.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 61.
Saturday
Dry with a high near 64.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Chilly breeze on Sunday
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News