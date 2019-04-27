Weather

AccuWeather: Chilly breeze on Sunday

Meterologist Karen Rogers has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday there will be a chilly breeze with a chance of rain.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Sunday
Chilly breeze with a high near 56.



Monday
Partly sunny with a high near 60.

Tuesday
Mild with a few showers. Highs will be near 66.

Wednesday
May showers with a high near 64.

Thursday
Still damp with some sun - highs near 60.

Friday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 61.

Saturday
Dry with a high near 64.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
