NEW YORK (WABC) -- Brisk, chillier weather rolls into the Tri-State area for the weekend, but with plenty of sunshine.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Brisk clearing with a high of 50.
Sunday
Chilly sun with a high of 46.
Monday
Rain and wet snow with a high of 42.
Tuesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 55.
Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 50.
Thursday
Mild mix with a high of 59..
Friday
Mild with a shower. High 64.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Chilly but sunny weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News