Weather

AccuWeather: Chilly but sunny weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Brisk, chillier weather rolls into the Tri-State area for the weekend, but with plenty of sunshine.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Brisk clearing with a high of 50.

Sunday
Chilly sun with a high of 46.

Monday
Rain and wet snow with a high of 42.

Tuesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 55.
Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 50.

Thursday
Mild mix with a high of 59..

Friday

Mild with a shower. High 64.



