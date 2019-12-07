Weather

AccuWeather: Chilly, dry weekend ahead of rainy week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will be brisk with plenty of sunshine before a real soaker moves into the Tri-State area early next week.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Saturday
Brisk and bright. High 38.

Sunday
Clouds and sun. High 44.

EMBED More News Videos

Meterologist Amy Freeze gives details on the soaker that moves into the Tri-State area early next week.



Monday
Rainy and mild. High 54.



Tuesday
Rain and fog. High 60.

Wednesday
Windy and colder. High 40.

Thursday
Sunny but COLD! High 31.



Friday
Clouds on the increase. High 39.

