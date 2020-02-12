weather

AccuWeather: Chilly, windy and wet

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will rain off and on throughout the day Friday before it winds down in the evening. After a raw and damp day on Friday, expect a nice bounce-back over the weekend.




Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Windy and wet with a high of 50.

Saturday
Calmer clouds with a high of 56.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 56.

Monday
Milder mix with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Clouds and Sun with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Few showers with a high of 63.

Thursday
Limited sun with a high of 60.



