AccuWeather: Chilly, windy and wet Friday

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Windy and wet with a high of 50.
Saturday
Calmer clouds with a high of 56.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 56.
Monday
Milder mix with a high of 64.
Tuesday
Clouds and Sun with a high of 62.
Wednesday
Few showers with a high of 63.
Thursday
Limited sun with a high of 60.
