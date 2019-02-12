AccuWeather: Chilly with a few flurries

NEW YORK (WABC) --After a bit of light snow and a noticeable wind chill is providing a chilly start to Thursday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 20 and 30.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of light snow before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
