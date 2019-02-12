WEATHER

AccuWeather: Chilly with a few flurries

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
After a bit of light snow and a noticeable wind chill is providing a chilly start to Thursday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 20 and 30.

Friday
A 20 percent chance of light snow before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Saturday
A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

