AccuWeather: Chilly with sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be chilly with sun followed by some clouds, then a shower in spots late Monday night.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Chilly sun to clouds with a high of 46.
Tuesday
A few AM showers with a high of 56.
Wednesday
A bit cooler with a high of 53.
Thursday
Some rain possible with a high of 58.
Friday
Very warm with a high of 73.
Saturday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 53.
Sunday
Suny and chilly with a high of 49.
