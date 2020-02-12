Weather

AccuWeather: Chilly with sun

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be chilly with sun followed by some clouds, then a shower in spots late Monday night.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Monday
Chilly sun to clouds with a high of 46.



Tuesday
A few AM showers with a high of 56.

Wednesday
A bit cooler with a high of 53.

Thursday
Some rain possible with a high of 58.

Friday
Very warm with a high of 73.

Saturday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 53.

Sunday
Suny and chilly with a high of 49.



