AccuWeather: Clammy with scattered showers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be clammy and you'll want to bring your umbrella as humidity and storms roll into the area.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Showers and storms with a high of 82.

Saturday
Heat returns with a high of 90.

Sunday

Steam heat with a high of 93.

Monday
First heat wave possible with a high of 94.

Tuesday
Afternoon chance of storms with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Stays steamy with a high of 88.

Thursday
Warm and humid with a high of 85.



