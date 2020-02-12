NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be clammy and you'll want to bring your umbrella as humidity and storms roll into the area.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Showers and storms with a high of 82.
Saturday
Heat returns with a high of 90.
Sunday
Steam heat with a high of 93.
Monday
First heat wave possible with a high of 94.
Tuesday
Afternoon chance of storms with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Stays steamy with a high of 88.
Thursday
Warm and humid with a high of 85.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Clammy with scattered showers
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News