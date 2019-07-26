Weather

AccuWeather: Classic summer weather this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Classic summer weather this weekend will lead into a steamy stretch early next week.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Warm blend with a high of 86.

Sunday

Very warm wiht a high of 89.
Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 91.
Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.

Wednesday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 84.

Thursday
Thunder threat with a high of 84.

Friday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 85.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
