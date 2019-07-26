AccuWeather: Classic summer weather this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Classic summer weather this weekend will lead into a steamy stretch early next week.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Warm blend with a high of 86.
Sunday
Very warm wiht a high of 89.
Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 91.
Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.
Wednesday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 84.
Thursday
Thunder threat with a high of 84.
Friday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 85.
