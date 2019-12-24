Weather

AccuWeather: Clear and chilly Christmas Eve

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weather should help give Santa a smooth sleigh ride, with clear skies for Christmas Eve along with cooler temperatures.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL

Tuesday
Quiet Christmas Eve with a high of 49.

Wednesday
Green Christmas with a high of 45.

Thursday
Clouds thicken with a high of 43.



Friday
Rain or wet snow with a high of 45.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 49.

Sunday
Chance of rain with a high of 52.

Monday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 42.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
Exclusive: Person rescued after getting stuck in mud in NJ reservoir
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
Woman rescued after fainting onto Manhattan subway tracks
Trader Joe's recalls products amid Listeria concerns
Lost dogs reunited with family thanks to bus driver
Show More
2 hurt in Manhattan high-rise fire that started in kitchen
Worshipers celebrate Christmas at New York City churches
Police: Man opens fire on officers after fleeing scene of LI crash
Man, woman wanted for attacking man over parking spot
Video: Pregnant woman robbed in Bronx elevator
More TOP STORIES News