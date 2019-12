AccuWeather: Clear and chilly Christmas Eve

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weather should help give Santa a smooth sleigh ride, with clear skies for Christmas Eve along with cooler temperatures.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Quiet Christmas Eve with a high of 49.Green Christmas with a high of 45.Clouds thicken with a high of 43.Rain or wet snow with a high of 45.Sun and clouds with a high of 49.Chance of rain with a high of 52.Brisk and chillier with a high of 42.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------