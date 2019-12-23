Weather

AccuWeather: Clear and cool for Christmas Eve

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weather should help give Santa a smooth sleigh ride, with clear skies expected for Christmas Eve along with cooler temperatures.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Quiet Christmas Eve with a high of 46.

Wednesday
Green Christmas with a high of 45.

Thursday
Clouds thicken with a high of 43.

Friday
Rain or wet snow with a high of 45.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 49.

Sunday
Chance of rain with a high of 50.

Monday

Brisk and chillier with a high of 42.

