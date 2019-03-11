AccuWeather: Clear and cooler Tuesday

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Cooler sunshine with a high near 46.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 54.
Friday
Rain likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
