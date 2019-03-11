Weather

AccuWeather: Clear and cooler Tuesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Jeff Smith has the latest accuweather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will stay sunny but it will be a little chillier - right before temperatures start to warm up.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Tuesday
Cooler sunshine with a high near 46.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 54.

Friday
Rain likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 60.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull in NJ
5 kids among 8 hurt when car hits school bus, parked cars in NJ
Teen rescued from pool at Brooklyn school
Former Miss Teen Universe dies at 20 after heart attack
Teen survives after falling through 7-story air shaft in NYC
Real estate mogul posts huge photo of new bride after divorce
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Show More
Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42
Deadly crashes raise safety concerns about Boeing 737 Max 8
Police: Woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
2 women dead in LI house fire, man pulled to safety
83-year-old woman attacked by suspect with 50 prior arrests
More TOP STORIES News