AccuWeather: Clearing clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will be clearing on Monday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Clearing clouds with a high of 47.
Tuesday
Afternoon mix with a high of 43.
Wednesday
Breezy and sunny with a high of 39.
Thursday
Partly cloudy with a high of 37.
Friday
Chance of rain with a high of 51.
Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 55.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 47.
