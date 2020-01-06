Weather

AccuWeather: Clearing clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will be clearing on Monday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Monday
Clearing clouds with a high of 47.

Tuesday
Afternoon mix with a high of 43.

Wednesday
Breezy and sunny with a high of 39.

Thursday
Partly cloudy with a high of 37.

Friday
Chance of rain with a high of 51.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 55.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 47.

