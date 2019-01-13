AccuWeather: Clearing skies, cold temperatures

Skies are clearing but temperatures remain cold Sunday after some light snow moved through the Tri-State area.A winter storm took the path of least resistance and stayed to our south, but New York City and areas to the south still saw a bit of snow.Flurries began just after midnight in New York City and moved through the region Sunday morning before the sun returned, with temperatures remaining in the 20s.North of the city saw very little if anything from this one.A dusting to an inch fell from the city to the south and west.The heaviest amounts, 1 to 3 inches, fell in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and points south.Skies will remain clear on Monday but it will not be quite as cold, with a high of 34.Stay with abc7NY and Channel 7 Eyewitness News for continuing updates.----------