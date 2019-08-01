Weather

AccuWeather: Clearing skies, less humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will turn partly sunny on Thursday and it will feel nicer outside with less humidity.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Still a chance of spotty storms but partly sunny and less humid with a high of 87.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

Saturday
Sunny with a high of 85.

Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 88.

Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Sunny and hot with a high of 87.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
