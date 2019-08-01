Weather

AccuWeather: Clearing skies on Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The severe storms that hit the Tri-State area Wednesday have tapered off, and after a few passing storms overnight, skies will turn partly sunny on Thursday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Still a chance of spotty storms but partly sunny and less humid with a high of 86.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

Saturday
Sunny with a high of 85.

Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 88.

Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Sunny and hot with a high of 87.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
More TOP STORIES News