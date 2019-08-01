AccuWeather: Clearing skies on Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The severe storms that hit the Tri-State area Wednesday have tapered off, and after a few passing storms overnight, skies will turn partly sunny on Thursday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Still a chance of spotty storms but partly sunny and less humid with a high of 86.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.
Saturday
Sunny with a high of 85.
Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 88.
Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot with a high of 87.
