AccuWeather: Clearing with rising temps

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a slippery start, including a coating of light snow in some areas, clouds clear out Monday, and temperatures once again rise well above the freezing mark.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Clearing clouds with a high of 47.Afternoon mix with a high of 43.Breezy and sunny with a high of 41.Partly cloudy with a high of 34.Chance of rain with a high of 51.Chance of rain with a high of 61.Partly sunny with a high of 53.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app