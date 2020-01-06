Weather

AccuWeather: Clearing with rising temps

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a slippery start, including a coating of light snow in some areas, clouds clear out Monday, and temperatures once again rise well above the freezing mark.

WATCH our "READY FOR WINTER" AccuWeather Special

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sam Champion has the updated 7-day forecast from AccuWeather.






Monday
Clearing clouds with a high of 47.

Tuesday
Afternoon mix with a high of 43.



Wednesday
Breezy and sunny with a high of 41.

Thursday
Partly cloudy with a high of 34.

Friday
Chance of rain with a high of 51.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 61.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 53.

