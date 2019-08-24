Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudier on Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be the cloudier half of the weekend with a chance of rain.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Cloudier day with a high of 75
.

Monday
Limited sun with a high of 75.

Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Warmer and humid with a high of 80.

Thursday
Near normal with a high of 82.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

Saturday
Some sun with a high of 83.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive Paterson fire sends plumes of black smoke into the air
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes 6 injuries
Innocent person killed when NJ police chase ends in crash
Airline to fly experimental nonstop flights between NYC, Australia
Officials: Stolen car hits bus in Brooklyn; 6 people injured
Woman found dead in NYC basement with throat cut
Man builds motorized shopping cart that's street legal
Show More
Man arrested in string of hate crime attacks in NYC
New York's 'red flag' gun-control law goes into effect Saturday
Police search armed robber who held up gas station on Long Island
Mom charged after boy found alone in car parked at NYC Target
Police: Man gropes 14-year-old while posing as Con Ed worker
More TOP STORIES News