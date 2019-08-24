NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be the cloudier half of the weekend with a chance of rain.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Cloudier day with a high of 75
.
Monday
Limited sun with a high of 75.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 76.
Wednesday
Warmer and humid with a high of 80.
Thursday
Near normal with a high of 82.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.
Saturday
Some sun with a high of 83.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Cloudier on Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News