Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds and cold hang around

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds and cold conditions stick around on Wednesday with a chance for a late afternoon rain or snow shower.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

EMBED More News Videos

Sam Champion has the updated 7-day forecast from AccuWeather.





Wednesday
Cloudy and cold with a late day rain or snow shower. High of 43.

Thursday
Gusty and cold. High 44.

Friday

Rain or snow showers. High 43.

Saturday
Brisk and cold. High 35.

Sunday
Milder afternoon. High 44.

Monday

Rainy day, but mild. High 54.

Tuesday
Still damp. High 56.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
Exclusive: LI couple recounts ambush on anniversary trip to Haiti
Neighbor's death causes electric bill mix up for NJ woman
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Teen makes amazing recovery from rare polio-like illness
2 sentenced in LI crash that killed newly engaged couple
Newark sues New York City over homeless relocation program
Show More
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
NY area digs out from snowstorm, thousands without power
How much snow did you get?
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
More TOP STORIES News