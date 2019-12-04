AccuWeather: Clouds and cold hang around

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Cloudy and cold with a late day rain or snow shower. High of 43.
Thursday
Gusty and cold. High 44.
Friday
Rain or snow showers. High 43.
Saturday
Brisk and cold. High 35.
Sunday
Milder afternoon. High 44.
Monday
Rainy day, but mild. High 54.
Tuesday
Still damp. High 56.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts