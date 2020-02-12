weather

AccuWeather: Clouds and limited sun

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with limited sun and a few areas may get rain or snow showers.




Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Tuesday
More clouds. High of 43.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 41.

Thursday
Plenty of sun. High of 43.

Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 40.

Saturday
Clouds breaking. High of 38.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 40.

Monday
Snow or rain possible? High of 39.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

