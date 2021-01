AccuWeather: Clouds and limited sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with limited sun and a few areas may get rain or snow showers.More clouds. High of 43.Partly sunny with a high of 41.Plenty of sun. High of 43.Sun to clouds with a high of 40.Clouds breaking. High of 38.Partly sunny with a high of 40.Snow or rain possible? High of 39.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app