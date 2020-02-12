weather

AccuWeather: Clouds and sun Friday with chance of storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, as well as another opportunity for storms in the area.

Areas to the south and east are likely to see storms, but parts of the area to the north and west should stay dry.

EMBED More News Videos

Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast for the Tri-State area.



7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
PM storm possible with a high of 87.

Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 90.

Sunday

Another scorcher with a high of 93.

Monday
Second heat wave possible with a high of 94.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 91.

Wednesday
Less humid with a high of 88.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 86.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Fay moves out, beach warnings in place
Tropical Storm Fay brings flooding rain to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State
Flooded streets, downed trees in NJ after tropical storm hits
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manager attacked with hammer outside Chelsea grocery store
COVID NY: Rise in coronavirus cases among young adults
Elderly woman attacked, set on fire in NYC
Father, daughter beaten with beer bottles in NYC bodega attack
Mike Francesa announces retirement; last show Friday
'It was just like this black cloud:' Bees swarm beachgoers in New Jersey
Jeffrey Epstein's former NYC mansion for sale for $88 million
Show More
DHS lifts ban on Trusted Traveler program after 'false statements'
Anti-gun violence march held as arrest made in deadly shooting
NJ COVID cluster linked to house party, patients not cooperating
Dead giveaway: Man's fake death plot undone by typo
Viewer steps up to help electrician who lost $1K in rental scam
More TOP STORIES News