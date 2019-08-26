Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds and sunshine on Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine for a pleasant day on Monday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 75.

Tuesday
More clouds with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Warmer and humid with a high of 82.

Thursday
Warm blend with a high of 84.

Friday
Partly sunny and warm with a high of 83.

Saturday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 83.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 79.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
