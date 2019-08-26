AccuWeather: Clouds and sunshine on Monday

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 75.
Tuesday
More clouds with a high of 76.
Wednesday
Warmer and humid with a high of 82.
Thursday
Warm blend with a high of 84.
Friday
Partly sunny and warm with a high of 83.
Saturday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 83.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 79.
