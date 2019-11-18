AccuWeather: Clouds break, temps turn milder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will give way to some sun on Tuesday and temperatures will turn milder in the afternoon.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Clouds break, not as chilly with a high of 53.
Wednesday
Breezy blend with a high of 49.
Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 52.
Friday
A few showers with a high of 58.
Saturday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 46.
Sunday
Still chilly with a high of 47.
Monday
Chance of rain with a high of 50.
