AccuWeather: Clouds break, temps turn milder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will give way to some sun on Tuesday and temperatures will turn milder in the afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Tuesday
Clouds break, not as chilly with a high of 53.

Wednesday
Breezy blend with a high of 49.

Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 52.

Friday
A few showers with a high of 58.

Saturday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 46.

Sunday
Still chilly with a high of 47.

Monday

Chance of rain with a high of 50.

