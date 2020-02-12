weather

AccuWeather: Clouds, cool temperatures make a comeback

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds and cooler temperatures return once again on Wednesday. Drizzle and showers are possible at times over the next couple days.

Clouds return on Wednesday before storms move in Thursday.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Cooler and cloudy with a high of 54.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for late storms with a high of 61.

Friday
Mild May day with a high of 67.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 66.

Sunday
Mild mix with a high of 70.

Monday
Bright and breezy with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 60.



