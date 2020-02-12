AccuWeather: Clouds, cool temperatures make a comeback

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Cooler and cloudy with a high of 54.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for late storms with a high of 61.
Friday
Mild May day with a high of 67.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 66.
Sunday
Mild mix with a high of 70.
Monday
Bright and breezy with a high of 64.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 60.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.