NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds, humidity and spotty showers will hang around Thursday before a severe risk of storms for part of the area on Friday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Spotty showers with a high of 73.
Friday
Humid with a chance for storms and a high of 79.
Saturday
Early showers with a high of 82.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 72.
Monday
Cool start to June with a high of 69.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 70.
Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 72.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Clouds, humidity spotty showers
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More