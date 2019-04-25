AccuWeather: Clouds move in before rainy end to the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will be moving into the area on Thursday ahead of a rainy end to the week on Friday.
An AccuWeather Alert is in place Friday for heavy rain at times.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Increasing clouds with a high near 64.
Friday
AccuWeather Alert for rain with a chance for thunderstorms with highs near 64.
Saturday
Sunny but gusty. High near 63.
Sunday
A few showers to the north in the afternoon with a high near 64.
Monday
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 62.
Tuesday
Chance of a shower with highs near 62.
Wednesday
Another chance for showers with a high of 66.
