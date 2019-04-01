AccuWeather: Clouds move in, rain Tuesday night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will increase on Tuesday and a coastal storm towards evening will bring some rain and wind, especially east of New York City.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Brisk and chillier with a high near 47.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high near 51.
Wednesday
Pleasant and milder with a high near 63.
Thursday
Mild for the Mets home opener with a high near 58.
Friday
A few showers with a high near 57.
Saturday
Rather mild with a high near 61.
Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high near 62.
Monday
Partly sunny and milder with a high near 66.
