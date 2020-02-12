weather

AccuWeather: Clouds on the increase with rain late

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect increasing clouds on Thursday before rain moves into the area tonight. Friday will be a wet one.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 50.

Friday
Rainy day with a high of 52.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 60.

Sunday

Rain likely with a high of 52.

Monday
Still showery with a high of 55.

Tuesday
Afternoon showers with a high of 56.

Wednesday
More rain possible with a high of 56.



More TOP STORIES News