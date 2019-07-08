Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds, showers give way to nice Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Morning clouds and a possible shower will give way to a nice afternoon Monday with some sun and lower humidity.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

EMBED More News Videos

Sam Champion has the complete 7-day forecast from AccuWeather.



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Clouds to sun with a high of 82.



Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 87.

Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 88.

Thursday
More humid with a high of 86.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 87.

Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 91.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in serious condition after being shot by police in the Bronx
Billionaire Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking
NYC to hold ticker tape parade for Women's World Cup champs
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
Police: LI woman stabbed, bit woman before locking herself in room with victim's children
Lawsuit: Georgia discriminates against Puerto Ricans obtaining driver's licenses
Eye drops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens recalled
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
Rapinoe fuses politics, pay and tech with World Cup win
US falls 1-0 to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final
Frazier: Arrieta went 'overboard' on skull remark
More TOP STORIES News