AccuWeather: Clouds stick around Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A thick cloud clover Monday morning gives way to clouds and sun in the afternoon.
There is an AccuWeather Alert for Tuesday for a heavy afternoon thunderstorm than could bring hail and damaging wind.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Cloudy morning with a high of 58.
Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert for heavy afternoon storms and a high of 62.
Wednesday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 52.
Thursday
Turning cloudy with a high of 60.
Friday
Rain possible with a high of 60.
Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 60.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 62.
