AccuWeather: Clouds stick around Monday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A thick cloud clover Monday morning gives way to clouds and sun in the afternoon.

There is an AccuWeather Alert for Tuesday for a heavy afternoon thunderstorm than could bring hail and damaging wind.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Cloudy morning with a high of 58.

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert for heavy afternoon storms and a high of 62.

Wednesday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 52.

Thursday

Turning cloudy with a high of 60.

Friday
Rain possible with a high of 60.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 60.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 62.



