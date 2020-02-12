NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Saturday clouds will break for some sun along with maybe a spotty afternoon storm, though most of the area stays dry.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Saturday
Sunny with a spotty storm. High 81.
Sunday
Warm and humid. High 87.
Monday
Hot and humid. High 90.
Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Thunderstorm or two with a high of 88.
Thursday
Thunder threat. High 86.
Friday
Still a chance for as torm with a high of 84.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Clouds, sun and a spotty storm to kick off the weekend
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News