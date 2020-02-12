weather

AccuWeather: Clouds, sun and a spotty storm to kick off the weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Saturday clouds will break for some sun along with maybe a spotty afternoon storm, though most of the area stays dry.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Saturday
Sunny with a spotty storm. High 81.

Sunday
Warm and humid. High 87.
Monday
Hot and humid. High 90.

Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Thunderstorm or two with a high of 88.

Thursday
Thunder threat. High 86.

Friday
Still a chance for as torm with a high of 84.



Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
