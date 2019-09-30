Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Clouds to sun and warming up

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon with warm temperatures on Tuesday.

Tuesday
Clouds to sun, warmer. High 77.

Wednesday
Hot and humid. High 90.

Thursday

Cooler rain with a high of 64.

Friday
Windy, cool. High 63.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 61.

Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high of 68.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 70.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.


Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Officer killed in the line of duty struck by friendly fire
Profile: Who is NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen?
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
Possible home explosion sends 3 to hospital in NYC
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
4-alarm fire tears through condo complex on Long Island
Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry
Show More
4 escaped prison inmates caught, 3 at Red Roof Inn
2nd man arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
Police: 3 young men on bicycles steal packages in NJ
Body found in search for missing Hudson Valley woman
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
More TOP STORIES News