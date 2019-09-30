AccuWeather Forecast: Clouds to sun and warming up

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon with warm temperatures on Tuesday.
Tuesday
Clouds to sun, warmer. High 77.
Wednesday
Hot and humid. High 90.
Thursday
Cooler rain with a high of 64.
Friday
Windy, cool. High 63.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 61.
Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high of 68.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 70.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
