AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with leftover drizzle

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Soggy start with a high of 50.
Friday
Very warm with a high of 75.
Saturday
Brisk and bright with a high of 50.
Sunday
Sunny and chilly with a high of 46.
Monday
Late shower possible with a high of 46.
Tuesday
Chance of a shower. High 55.
Wednesday
Clouds increase with a high of 54.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.