Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with leftover drizzle

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rain ends Thursday morning and will be followed by a cloudy and cool afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



EMBED More News Videos

Watch the updated 7-day forecast with Sam Champion and AccuWeather.



Thursday
Soggy start with a high of 50.

Friday
Very warm with a high of 75.
Saturday

Brisk and bright with a high of 50.

Sunday
Sunny and chilly with a high of 46.

Monday
Late shower possible with a high of 46.

Tuesday
Chance of a shower. High 55.

Wednesday
Clouds increase with a high of 54.



Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Connecticut reports 1st COVID-19 death
Markets plunge again, Dow closes down more than 1,300 points
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
NY businesses limited to 50% of workers on site; Navy hospital ship on the way
NYC should prepare for shelter in place, mayor says; COVID-19 cases soar
5 dead of coronavirus in New Jersey, total cases soar to 427
LI coronavirus cases jump to 430; LIRR stops taking cash
Show More
Tarrytown lab working to create COVID-19 treatment, vaccine
MTA asks for $4 billion in federal aid due to coronavirus
Water main repairs underway in NJ after sparking concerns
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new COVID-19 case for 2nd straight day
More TOP STORIES News