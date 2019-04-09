AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with spotty showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After Monday's unseasonably mild weather, Tuesday will be a bit cooler and cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms moving in late in the day.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Spotty PM showers with a high near 60.
Wednesday
Breezy and colder with a high near 58.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 56.
Friday
Some rain with a high near 63.
Saturday
Turning partly sunny with a high near 68.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday
Cloudy, chance of rain with a high near 53.
