AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with spotty showers

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After Monday's unseasonably mild weather, Tuesday will be a bit cooler and cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms moving in late in the day.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Spotty PM showers with a high near 60.

Wednesday
Breezy and colder with a high near 58.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 56.

Friday
Some rain with a high near 63.

Saturday
Turning partly sunny with a high near 68.

Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday
Cloudy, chance of rain with a high near 53.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
