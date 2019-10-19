AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be cloudy and cool with some rain likely in the afternoon and evening.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Evening rain possible with a high of 60.
Monday
Pleasant blend with a high of 66.
Tuesday
Rain and drizzle wiht a high of 65.
Wednesday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 63.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 64.
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 66.
Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 64.
