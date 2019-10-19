Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be cloudy and cool with some rain likely in the afternoon and evening.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Sunday
Evening rain possible with a high of 60.

Monday
Pleasant blend with a high of 66.

Tuesday
Rain and drizzle wiht a high of 65.

Wednesday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 63.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 64.

Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 66.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 64.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


