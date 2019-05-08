Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy and cooler Thursday

Meteorologist Lee Goldber has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will move into the New York area Thursday and temperatures will be turning cooler.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Thursday
Damp and cool with drizzle and a high of 59

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 70.



Saturday
Clouds breaking with a high near 68.

Sunday
Rather cloudy with a high near 55.

Monday
Chance of showers with a high near 58.



Tuesday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 66.

Wednesday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 72.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
