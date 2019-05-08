NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will move into the New York area Thursday and temperatures will be turning cooler.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Damp and cool with drizzle and a high of 59
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 70.
Saturday
Clouds breaking with a high near 68.
Sunday
Rather cloudy with a high near 55.
Monday
Chance of showers with a high near 58.
Tuesday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 66.
Wednesday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 72.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cooler Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More